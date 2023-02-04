Derek McInnes was disappointed with his team's defensive display as Livingston blitzed them inside the opening half an hour at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"Livingston certainly scored a good couple of goals," said McInnes. "We helped them on their way. We invited them on to us. We made mistake after mistake and it was just a really poor offering from us first half.

"I was so pleased with where we were on Wednesday night with the individual and team performance. That's the level we have to be at to win games. There was a lack of intelligence and a lack of real agression and determination.

"I'm pleased for Christian [Doidge] getting his goal because he works so hard for the team, so he should be pleased.

"We win the second half just by playing the way we should have the whole game."