Analysis: Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly spent big during January, with the £288m outlay eclipsing the £270m spent in the summer, to ensure Potter has the players to push for a top-four finish in the second half of the season.

The biggest of the purchases was Fernandez. The World Cup winner has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Benfica from River Plate for £8.8m last summer and has been bought by Chelsea to strengthen their midfield.

He provided a hint of what is to come from him against Fulham, topping the stats for most touches (59) and most tackles (five) than any other player in the first half, and came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock with his shot from outside the box in the second half.

Fellow January arrivals Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Fofana also featured in the game and while they had varying degrees of impact, Chelsea's long-running issue in front of goal was once again laid bare.

It took the hosts well over an hour to manage a shot on target, with the Blues - who started the game without a traditional striker - falling well short in the final third.

Fofana suggested he could improve that during his short time on the pitch, superbly rounding the goalkeeper late on before his goal-bound effort was cleared by Tim Ream, but they have now scored just two goals in their last six matches - a statistic that needs to improve quickly if they are to move higher up the table.