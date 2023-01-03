Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Brentford started 2023 by producing another amazing result.

To follow a run of two points from Aston Villa, Wolves and Nottingham Forest with 10 points from Manchester City, Spurs, West Ham and Liverpool, is truly extraordinary.

But once again this brilliant team and manager continue to defy expectations.

Suffer so-called "second season syndrome" and struggle? No such thing, said Thomas Frank.

Win at the Etihad? No problem. Nearly beat Spurs? Sure. Overcome Liverpool without talisman Ivan Toney, who had been involved in all of our last six goals? Yes we can do that too.

There have been so many great Brentford results in the past 18 months that Bees' fans can’t decide which has been the most momentous.

Liverpool (3-1) is now added to the list of wins over the big six - Arsenal (2-0), Chelsea (4-1), Manchester United (4-0) and Manchester City (2-1) – with Spurs the only remaining big scalp to take.

And Monday’s result also proved we are not a one-man team as while of course Toney was missed, we made it five goals in the two games in which he has been absent this season.

To be seventh in the table with 26 points from 18 games is a massive achievement.