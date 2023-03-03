Ten Hag is "looking forward" to a hostile atmosphere at Anfield and said his team have to deal with that, adding that United will have to "suffer and sacrifice to get a good result".

He said it is too early to say the era of only Manchester City and Liverpool competing for the title is over. He said Jurgen Klopp's side have "really good management, good playing philosophy and good strategy", so he thinks they can recover from their struggles so far this season.

Asked how the United players have been made hungry again, Ten Hag said: "It’s difficult to say in a few words or sentences. It’s more the total package - philosophy, culture, strategy - to bring that consistently forward day by day."

The Dutchman after losing at Arsenal and Manchester City earlier this season, an away win at one of their rivals is the "next step we have to make".

Ten Hag said he will be "tough to my players" if they fall below the standards expected and had criticised them at half-time during the win over West Ham: "Every day I demand that performance and don’t accept when it’s lower."

Asked about his squad's mental strength, Ten Hag said: "Our mentality in general is very good. We have many leaders who set the mentality, who control the standards and correct if necessary. We are happy with this process, but it can always be better."