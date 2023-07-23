Kyogo surgery concern for Celtic - gossip

Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki has completed a medical with Celtic and is close to agreeing terms on a five-year deal. (Sky Sports Scotland)

South Korean duo Yang Hyeon-jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu are also in Glasgow ahead of completing their moves to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers thinks Kyogo Furuhashi is likely to need surgery to sort out a long standing shoulder problem but will leave the final decision to the striker, who said "it's fine". (Daily Record)

"If there is a chance to step up, I would like to play in various leagues," said Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate when quizzed about his future by the Japanese media. (Scottish Sun)

SNS

