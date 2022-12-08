Nottingham Forest Under-21 defender Aaron Donnelly has signed a new contract to extend his stay with the club.

The 19-year-old made his Forest debut in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town in August.

"It feels amazing, and I’m pleased to get it over the line. I’d like to thank the club and my family for their support in helping me get here," said Donnelly in a club interview., external

"Nottingham feels like home away from home for me now, it’s a lovely city, the people are nice and I’m really enjoying it.

"It’s a dream come true, firstly being involved in the under-18s and under-21s, and then going on to make my first-team debut this season was amazing.

"We’re playing against top-level players every week which is really helping with our development and I want to keep pushing on from here."