We asked for your thoughts on Jesse Marsch, progress at Leeds and if staying up is enough to be viewed as a successful season.

Here are some comments:

Josh: Marsch's system needs refining - results against the bigger teams are all well and good but don't mean as much when we struggle to beat the teams around us. New recruits are crucial. I've been impressed with Marsch's signings so far so Leeds should be quick off the mark in January and bring in others (ideally left-back/striker) he thinks will suit his system.

Joseph: I believe that Marsch is a likeable guy. Our season has been inconsistent so far and a lot of mid-table teams are like that. It’s got to be the aim to stay up. But I am more concerned with the board rather than the manager. If we do not sign a replacement striker for Bamford in January. The blame is all on them and we will struggle to stay up.

George: I’ve been a massive Leeds fan since as far as I can remember. I think Marsch will stay if he’s able to escape the relegation zone by a considerable margin for example a 14th-15th place finish.