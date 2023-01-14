Manager Michael Beale has urged his Rangers players to embrace “expectations” before Sunday’s Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting with Aberdeen.

Beale has won five and drawn one of his six games in charge and Sunday will be his first trip to Hampden as Ibrox manager.

"There are very few teams around the world who, generally at the start of the season, think that they can win,” Beale said.

"We're very fortunate in that we are a team in this country that believes when the season starts that we can win. Here, you have to go on and win trophies. I'm aware of that and that's what I'm here to try and do.

"It's not pressure, it's expectation. And if you don't have any expectations then you're probably not working at the level you'd like to."