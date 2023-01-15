'Rangers' Tillman and Sands decisions on hold'

Rangers manager Michael Beale has put a decision on whether to trigger purchase clauses for Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman and New York City utility man James Sands on hold as keeping them both would cost £10m and he wants them to earn their moves. (Scottish Sunday Express), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale has spoken in glowing terms about his relationship with senior scout John Park, who previously helped Celtic recruit Moussa Dembele, Fraser Forster, Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama. (Scotland On Sunday, print edition)

Manager Michael Beale has stressed to his Rangers players the importance of winning the cup competitions this season - and avoiding the "unthinkable" prospect of Celtic triumphing in them and doing another domestic treble. (The Herald On Sunday), external

