W﻿e're not saying Gabriel Jesus is under his mother's thumb, but the Arsenal forward has a healthy respect for the woman who solo raised him and his three elder siblings in a Sao Paulo suburb.

J﻿esus, 25, has a portrait tattoo on his left shoulder of mother Vera, while she still supervises his finances to keep him grounded.

S﻿he even vets his girlfriends!

T﻿o be fair, Jesus has revealed his trademark telephone celebration is a tribute to his mum who calls him every time he scores.

Get Sao Paulo on speed dial for the second half of the season, Arsenal fans.