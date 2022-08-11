As you may well have seen, the Premier League is turning 30.

So as it's a time for nostalgia we asked you to send in your best football memorabilia.

Fraser sent us: "My Newcastle United signed shirt, note the signature of the great Sir Bobby Robson. This shirt is priceless to me and I could never sell it. Sir Bobby was a true great and one of the best managers in the world, and to get the shirt signed by him - along with Alan Shearer and co - means it is one of my most treasured possessions. I wish Sir Bobby was here today to see the rebuilding of his great club."

To send us more memorabilia, click here