Motherwell v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Motherwell have won both of their past two Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren, last winning three in a row against them in the competition in 2015.

St Mirren are winless in their past seven league meetings with Motherwell (D4 L3) since a 1-0 victory in 2020.

Motherwell have lost each of their past four home league games, their longest such run in the league since 2017, when they lost five in a row on home soil.