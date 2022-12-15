Motherwell v St Mirren: Pick of the stats
Motherwell have won both of their past two Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren, last winning three in a row against them in the competition in 2015.
St Mirren are winless in their past seven league meetings with Motherwell (D4 L3) since a 1-0 victory in 2020.
Motherwell have lost each of their past four home league games, their longest such run in the league since 2017, when they lost five in a row on home soil.
St Mirren have lost each of their past four away league games, conceding at least three goals in each defeat (13 goals conceded overall).