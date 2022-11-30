W﻿est Ham's academy forward Callum Marshall has signed his first professional deal with the club.

The striker, who turned 18 on Monday, joined the Premier League club on scholarship terms from Linfield in January and impressed for their under-18 side.

"Signing my first professional deal with West Ham United feels really good," Marshall told the club website., external

"It's something that I've been working towards my whole life. My 2022 has been very enjoyable and has also had its peaks and troughs.

"Now it's time for me to push on. I need to keep my foot on the gas and keep going forward. I'm so happy to sign my first professional deal and now I want to try and get back into the under-21s team after the World Cup."