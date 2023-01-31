What do Motherwell need on deadline day?

We asked for your Motherwell transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Derek: Motherwell desperately need to add a leader into the squad, someone with backbone that will naturally inspire some desire and fight within the team.

Callum: Need to free up some wages, Morris & Shields out - both made no impact this season. New signing Mandron rumoured to be out for the season so probably need another striker - is Tony Watt the answer? Johansen rumoured to be going back to Norway so we need another centre-half - a leader at that - and a left-back to fill the glaring hole on that side.

Stuart: A holding midfielder or defender - we don't keep clean sheets.

Anon: It is unlikely that we are going to get what we need at this late stage of the window, however, an experienced midfielder that has the ability to control a game. A loan deal is obvious to try and assist with the mess we are in.

Harry: Hearing that Adam Cummins is returning to the club till the end of the season to replace Sondre Solholm Johansen who is leaving today.