St Mirren 'won't be able to strengthen' in January

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says he is unlikely to have the funds to bring in new signings in January.

The Buddies are seventh in the Premiership, just four points behind third-place Aberdeen in the race for European places.

"I think we won't be able to strengthen," said Robinson. "The financial constraints at the club probably dictate that at this moment in time.

"We've got a couple of more experienced boys who might not have had the game time they wanted, so we may have to look at that to balance the books.

"But we've got a good squad. Unless things change or a lot of people leave the club, we'll probably remain as we are, which we're happy with.”