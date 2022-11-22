F﻿ans have "got our old Leicester back" and could yet see a "miraculous" league finish, says former Foxes winger Matt Piper.

B﻿rendan Rodgers' side have turned around dire early season form and four wins from their last five league games has placed them 13th in the Premier League.

Speaking on When You’re Smiling: A Leicester City Podcast Piper said teams "hardly ever" turn a season in such fashion.

He said: "It's so strange. Credit to all of them. I think we can’t just heap praise on the manager for the turnaround. It’s the players, staff, club, board. In hindsight, it is going in the right direction. It does feel like we have got our old Leicester back.

"That last performance at West Ham, it wasn’t brilliant football but we’ve hardly enjoyed any games there over the years. The way they controlled the game and scored goals on the break, it was a really good one to finish on.

"If they keep playing with this confidence and level of performance, I am really hopeful for the next part of the season.

"I do think we could get seventh or eighth. Which from where we were, would be miraculous."

L﻿isten to the podcast here