As expected, Celtic captain Callum McGregor makes his first start since October after the Scotland midfielder returns from a knee injury.

And it's a strong-looking Celtic side to face Aberdeen.

Only Josip Juranovic is missing from what would arguably be their strongest XI, the right-back having impressed on World Cup duty with Croatia, who today face Morocco in the third-place play-off in Qatar.

Scotland international Anthony Ralston takes his place.