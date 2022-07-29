Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Having already looked at Chelsea's attacking and midfield options, today it is the turn of the defence.

The back four or five is pretty much set once a central defender, possibly Leicester's Wesley Fofana, is finally signed. The starting wing/full-backs are naturally Reece James and Ben Chilwell with veteran Spain duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso still on the books to provide cover.

Both have been linked with moves to Barcelona, but who knows what will happen there right now? Azpi especially deserves to have his future decided as soon as possible. Rightly, the club is looking to the future at both positions and Inter's Denzel Dumfries is a player who has been identified for the right side.

In central defence, Thiago Silva and new signing Kalidou Koulibaly are givens, and at this stage would likely start in a three alongside a final arrival still to join. Trevoh Chalobah showed excellent promise last season while Cobham graduate Levi Colwill impressed on loan at Huddersfield and is highly regarded by the club, and by suitors elsewhere too.

Ethan Ampadu likewise did well on loan at Venezia playing in a number of positions. He also counts as homegrown and could be a factor if he continues to impress Tuchel in pre-season training. At this stage, it would likely either be the Welshman or Malang Sarr who makes the final 25-man squad. It is also worth noting Italy left-back Emerson is back from his year at Lyon.

Reading the tea leaves with Tuchel however is sometimes difficult and a lot can change between now and the end of next month.