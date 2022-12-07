Jordan Pickford's PE teacher has spoken of his pride at seeing the England goalkeeper playing at the World Cup.

Pickford, 28 came through the Sunderland academy before joining Everton in 2017 for £30m.

"He enjoyed his sport and that typical boy who wanted to play football. He was that type of personality that thrives today," Alan Fisher told Gilly Hope on BBC Sounds.

"He did well at school but like any young teenage boy his passion for football came first.

"It is still a wow factor that Jordan [Pickford] came to St Roberts. I see a different Jordan every time when it comes to World Cups or European Championships.

"He is still that presence in goal that we see shouting at defenders but underneath what Jordan was like as player and a pupil - it is just the same Jordan but he has matured. This has helped him become a prominent figure in that team."

