S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

A figure of £4bn has been touted for a period of time as one that might just get the Glazers to the negotiating table. As it turns out, they have come to the table first and are waiting to receive offers.

Realistically, there are not many sources of funds that size. There is no chance of Russian or Chinese involvement, due to the former's invasion of the Ukraine and the latter's government policy., external

Saudi Arabia are committed to Newcastle, Qatar Sports Investment would need to sell Paris St-Germain, while Dubai and Bahrain are neighbours in the Gulf region with no comparable investment.

The Glazers missed out on an India Premier League franchise last year, but evidently now have contacts in India, a country where United have an estimated 35m followers and were due to visit as part of their 2020-21 pre-season tour, only for the trip to get scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a United supporter from his youth and has previously indicated a willingness to talk with the Glazers. On Wednesday, the Telegraph reported the 70-year-old is preparing a bid., external

However, while extremely wealthy, Ratcliffe is unlikely to be able to complete a deal like this on his own.

Most likely, it will require more American investment. If the Chelsea sale is any guide, given the sums likely to be needed a private equity group will be involved.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times has reported, external former United winger David Beckham is "is open to holding talks with potential bidders".

