St Mirren v Hibernian team news

Alex Gogic could face former club Hibernian after the midfielder returned to St Mirren after being released by the Easter Road outfit this summer following last season's loan spell in Paisley.

Defender Scott Tanser is back in training following his recovery from a combination of a hamstring and back injury and will be assessed, but forward Toyosi Olusanya is out with a broken toe.

Left-back Lewis Stevenson is set to return to Hibs' squad following a hamstring issue, while striker Elias Melkersen has a chance of being involved after picking up a knock against Livingston a fortnight ago.

Ryan Schofield has arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town after back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was ruled out for "at least a couple of months" having damaged ligaments in his shoulder to join Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady on the sidelines.

Did you know? St Mirren have only won one of their past 14 games against Hibernian, but that came in February.