Ings selected by Garth
Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1 for their second consecutive win under Unai Emery and striker Danny Ings impressed to make Garth Crooks' team of the week.
"This was an impressive performance by Aston Villa," Crooks said. "With minutes left to play they defended like a Serie A team with 10 players behind the ball, such was their determination to win this match.
"In fact I saw Villa in this mood for a short period under Dean Smith and again under Steven Gerrard. Playing like this and with this energy, will and determination, Villa are a hard team to beat.
"Smith and Gerrard couldn't maintain this form and it will be interesting to see if Emery can. Bring a fit Ollie Watkins back into the fold alongside the in-form Ings and it might all get very interesting at Villa Park again."