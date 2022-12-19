Alexis Mac Allister played a starring role in Argentina's World Cup win as he became the first Brighton player to lift the famous trophy.

The midfielder topped BBC Sport's player rater on the day La Albiceleste claimed their third title and first since 1986.

Mac Allister assisted Angel Di Maria's goal in first half and was rated as man of the match ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

