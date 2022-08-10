George Cummins, BBC Sport

With Udinese left-back Destiny Ugodie closing in on a move to Spurs this week, the focus at the club's headquarters will now shift to moving players on.

Harry Winks, Tanguy N’dombele, Giovanni Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon were all left at home during the pre-season tour of South Korea and left out of the squad for Saturday's win over Southampton.

Bryan Gil, a £21m signing in August 2021, is another who could head for the exit door.

Spurs have acted fast this summer signing six new players. A break from the norm for chairman Daniel Levy, who has often let moves play out until the last day of the window. Who remembers Louis Saha and Rafael van der Vaart?

The shift in policy is a sign of trust in managing director Fabio Paratici and manager Antonio Conte. The duo have been allowed to use their knowledge of the Italian market with several players arriving from Serie A.

Dejan Kulusevski has proved a big hit and in another break in policy 33-year-old Ivan Perisic has arrived on big wages from Inter Milan.

After spending £100m this summer, Daniel Levy will now start looking at where the club can reduce the wage bill and recoup some transfer fees.

Away from the pitch it's not just the playing squad Tottenham are investing in. The state-of-the-art training facility in Enfield is undergoing renovations with builders on site this season as the club expand their internal media operations.