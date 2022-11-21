Brighton's Ecuador trio get off to perfect start
- Published
Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan and Jeremy Sarmiento now all know what winning at a World Cup feels like.
The Brighton trio upset host nation Qatar on Sunday to get off to the perfect start.
Skip twitter post
Winning a #FIFAWorldCup match is a rollercoaster of emotions! 🎢 @LaTri 😅 pic.twitter.com/Lq91q8I5hy— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 20, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post