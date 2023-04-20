Facing Real Madrid at home in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final could be key for Manchester City in their bid to win the competition for the first time.

That's the view of former City defender Nedum Onuoha, who thinks Pep Guardiola's side can go all the way this year.

City have lost two of their previous three Champions League semi-finals, with both defeats coming to Real Madrid. But on those occasions, both second legs were played away from home.

Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "For Man City, one big difference this season is the fact that the second leg against Real Madrid is at home.

"The fact that teams have to go to play second legs at the Bernabeu, it is literally the most daunting fixture you can have in European football. From the City perspective, the demand for tickets to see that game will be bigger than any other. What an iconic moment it could be.

"They have the momentum from beating Bayern Munich when they got the harder side of the draw, now can they get revenge over the kings of Europe and can they do it on home turf in that second leg?

"As long as they are in with a chance after the first, I believe they can do it. Their home record in the Champions League is amazing and they will definitely believe they can get into the final again."

Did you know?

Man City are only the third English team to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals in three consecutive seasons, along with Chelsea and Manchester United (both 2006-07 to 2008-09).

City have drawn each of their last four away matches in the Champions League, having drawn just four of their previous 28 on the road in the competition (W17 D4 L7).

