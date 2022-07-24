Johnson 'disrespectful' about cup - Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin thinks Hibernian counterpart Lee Johnson was being "disrespectful" in his criticism of the Scottish League Cup.

Johnson's side failed to qualify from their group, their exit being confirmed after being handed a 3-0 defeat by Greenock Morton because they played a suspended player.

"Maybe if Lee had had some better results, he'd probably be talking differently about the competition," Goodwin said ahead of Aberdeen's final group game against Raith Rovers. "I always think its a little bit disrespectful to the sponsors to be talking it down like that.

"I do understand Lee Johnson's comments that, if you are a new manager and you're coming in a bit later and not got all your transfer business done then you are in the lap of the gods in terms of the kind of squad you inherit.

"But I've always enjoyed it during my time at Alloa, St Mirren and here at Aberdeen we've got off to a good start."

Current Alloa Athletic manager Brian Rice told BBC Scotland that he thinks the early start to competitive group-stage games is biased towards big clubs, who are seeded, while part-time clubs were still struggling to put together a squad.

However, Goodwin responded: "Financially, for all the clubs, it's great to get competitive football back as early as this because it's difficult to get supporters along to friendly games.

"For all the part-time and lower-league teams out there, I think it's brilliant and it is a very important domestic cup competition for us. We managed to get to the semi-final a couple of season ago with St Mirren and I would like to go one stage further with Aberdeen and wouldn't be looking to change it personally."