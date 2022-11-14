A﻿lan Shearer says Ivan Toney's performance against Manchester City was the perfect way to respond to being left out of England's World Cup squad.

T﻿oney scored twice against the champions in Saturday's 2-1 win, taking his Premier League tally to 10 for the season.

Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was a disappointing day for him when the squad was announced.

"How do you react? That’s exactly the right way to react. What a performance he put in. He was basically unplayable.

"The ball went up to him and stuck, some of his link-up play and of course his finishing. He could have had a couple more as well and should have. It was a sensational performance, not only from him but from all of his team-mates as well."

H﻿ear more reaction to Brentford's win over City on BBC Sounds