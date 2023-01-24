J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

The fact Jurgen Klopp picked 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic against Chelsea ahead of club captain Jordan Henderson and Brazil international Fabinho says a lot.

Firstly, about how badly the latter two have played this season but, more positively, about how highly he must regard the Spanish teenager.

After all, a Premier League tie at Anfield against Chelsea is an enormous game, and Klopp's show of faith is a real statement; and perhaps a suggestion that he also believes a summer midfield rebuild is a necessity.

Bajcetic will likely have to compete against two or three new midfielders next season for minutes, but he's got a headstart on them right now as he's got six months to impress.

He tired late on but he's showing enormous promise. He's cultured on the ball and importantly, composed under pressure. Like Thiago alongside him, he can play intricate passes through bodies off one-touch, something Fabinho and Henderson don't have in the locker.

With top four looking an increasing impossibility, it might be smart for Klopp to blood the likes of Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott, another one of Liverpool's better performers in what was admittedly a horrendously dull 0-0 which lacked quality from both sides.