Former Premier League defender Steve Brown thinks it will be difficult for West Ham to keep hold of Declan Rice beyond the summer.

Speaking to BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, the ex-Charlton defender said: "He will be at one of the bigger clubs.

"It’s horrible to say and West Ham fans can go as mad as they like. I’ve got friends there and love them all and love the club, but it’s going to be hard work keeping hold of Declan Rice and I can see him moving on in the summer.

"I don’t think Liverpool require Rice, Man City have bought Phillips, so you’re looking at Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal. I think Chelsea is a good fit and I do think they have the money, but I’m not sure they will finish top four."

Hear more from 38'40 on BBC Sounds