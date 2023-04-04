'Magnificent win needs repeated on the road'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

With only three games now until the split, we are approaching the final straight and when you are in a relegation battle, the biggest quality needed is the willingness for every player to give 100% for 90 minutes.

That was exactly what we saw on Saturday as ten man Killie gave their all to grab a magnificent 2 - 1 win over third-placed Hearts.

Fans have been asking for months for a few youngsters to be given a chance, as many of the older heads have not been performing and the introduction of David Watson seems to have given the full team a shot in the arm.

The victory on Saturday was all the sweeter as we went a goal behind then having a player sent off with a third of the game remaining. We now need to follow up a brilliant home performance with a repeat on the road as we travel to Pittodrie this weekend.

The Dons are on a high but if we apply ourselves in the same manner we may just cause a wee surprise.