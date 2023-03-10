Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes' emotion "is his weapon" but he must learn when to control it.

Despite the criticism Fernandes faced after Sunday's defeat by Liverpool, Ten Hag stuck with the Portugal midfielder as his captain in Thursday's Europa League win over Real Betis and said he was the best player on the pitch.

"I said I am very pleased with his captaincy because he has given the team energy," said Ten Hag.

"He is not only giving the physical output, the best of the whole team, but also he is running in the right direction and he is pointing players in that direction.

"He is coaching players, he is leading the team in the tactical perspective.

"His emotion is his weapon but sometimes it’s too strong and, yes, of course I help him, I support him and I give him feedback.

"Sometimes he has to show more to control emotions. That will help him to stay in the right side of the game instead of emotion.

"He has to find the balance when to use the right show as a tool and when to use emotion as a tool. That is the next step. It is a nice development point for him and, when he does it, he will be an even better player."