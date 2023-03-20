We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Pete: We played well overall with a high percentage of possession, but all the usual issues of creativity in the final third are still there, and an inability to control the game after our second cost us again. Bring on next season because, Champions League aside, this one’s over.

Neil: Chelsea are repeatedly dropping points after bad 'safety first' substitutions. Trying to see out the game when we should look to put the game to bed. The job is just too big for Potter and come before he is ready. All the platitudes do not change the fact that the performances are way below the accepted standards. There are NO excuses.

Adrian: Potter changed three key players within a six-minute period late in the game. It changed the flow and momentum. He has cited sloppy defending for Everton's equaliser. He was at fault, not the players. Another wasted opportunity.

Keith: Same old story, no cutting edge and poor effort throughout. Win three games and think they're brilliant. Against a team like Everton, pathetic result again.

Everton fans

Jeb: A really good point. Dyche reminds me of an early Moyes. The change in attitude and the amount of running we do is unbelievable. We're not out of the woods yet but the trend is good.

Tony: We defended well. Coming back from being behind twice away from home shows how far we’ve come mentally since Dyche arrived. Simms deserves a run. Dyche’s faith in Keane is being repaid. We seem a more cohesive unit.

Barry: Everton are getting better every week. Resilience has gone from zero to 10. Work rate has trebled and confidence in ability is starting to grow. To come back twice against a decent Chelsea away from home says it all, really. We can take a lot of heart from this and with flaky Spurs up next at home... can't wait!

Lyn: Much improved performance in the second half. At least we’re making chances with set-plays, which previously were non-existent. Playing more like a team with a plan, our defending is more structured, passing the ball forward. Just need to stop giving the ball away in midfield. Everton are playing with more confidence and mostly belief in themselves.