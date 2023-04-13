The Athletic's Adam Crafton says the decision by the Glazer family to extend the process of selling Manchester United with a third round of bidding makes "some sense".

Speaking on BBC Sounds' How To Buy A Football Club podcast, he said: "I can’t claim I predicted this happening but I do think it makes some sense.

"If you have several interested parties who just keep going up in terms of what they are prepared to offer, then why not?

"If you are a seller, just do another round of bidding and see how high they are willing to go. Does that mean there will be a fourth round or fifth round? I don’t really know, if the parties keep going up and showing the inclination to get the asset no matter how high it goes, then why wouldn’t you carry on doing the rounds?

"The flip side is there is a point at which a bidder might turn round and say 'actually I have had enough of these games and I am walking away'. Manchester United also need this resolved before the summer in terms of the way the club operates and what they are able to do in the transfer market, all of these things that your everyday fan is far more interested in."

Meanwhile, Old Trafford will now not be part of England and Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid after being dropped from the original shortlist submitted to Uefa by the five football associations from the UK and the Republic last year.

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone added: "I had initially been led to believe that this whole thing would be concluded by the end of the season and that would allow any new owner to move into the transfer window with some degree of certainty and clarity.

"The understanding is that Old Trafford will not be in the Euro 2028 bid despite it being one of the biggest stadiums. That underlines in itself how far Manchester United have fallen back behind Manchester City and potentially Everton with their new stadium, in terms of infrastructure behind the football club. It is a bit of a blow to Manchester United’s pride.

"You can only assume as it has gone to another round as they haven't got what they wanted out of the process."

