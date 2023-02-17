Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is aware of the threats Aberdeen pose ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday, but says his side should win if they play to their potential.

“We know that at their best, they are a good side," Postecoglou said. "They have some good individual players that can hurt you, particularly in an attacking sense so we have to be ready for it, but at the same time, our form has been pretty good for quite a while now, particularly at home.

“If we start the game well and play to our tempo, we know we will be hard to stop.”

Postecoglou also insisted that Celtic will not be taking Aberdeen lightly despite the on-field struggles and the managerial uncertainty at Pittodrie.

“It is always a challenge when you are meeting a team with a new manager," Postecoglou added.

“Barry [Robson] has had a couple of games, in the first game they had a man sent off really early and they had a good result and a good performance in the last game.

“They had a weekend off which means he has had a chance to work with the team so we have to be ready for that."