Analysis: Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

Another day, another brilliantly masterminded away victory by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.

Ollie Watkins' first-half lob and John McGinn's 56th minute rocket from 25-yards gave Villa their fifth win on the road since Emery took over in October.

That means they have now picked up 16 points away from home under their Spanish boss, a tally equalled only by Manchester City in that time.

Villa were happy to sit back and allow Chelsea to dominate in the attack, creating little themselves but benefiting from the home side's poor finishing.

Emery outlined his side's European ambitions after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth last time out - and with this victory, Villa's hopes of qualification are growing.