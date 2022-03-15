Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's match at Brighton on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

There is no team news update and all players who were in the squad against Manchester United are available.

Conte said there are plenty of positives to take from the game at Old Trafford, but at the same time "this a long road but we have to do our best and improve".

Conte said this is the first time in his managerial career he has faced a situation like Oliver Skipp's injury: "He's a player we need, but at this moment no one tried to tell me the moment he is ready."

He said Spurs' more experienced players need to step up to help achieve a top-four finish: "I have to ask a lot to Harry, Hugo, Sonny. These players have to try to lead the situation and try to keep us there until the end."

He said Arsenal are favourites to finish fourth, but there are still enough games where "anything can happen".

He wouldn't comment on Fabio Paratici's future and said "this question is a question for him not for me".

