Pep Guardiola will be "angry with himself and some of the players" after the Carabao Cup exit at Newcastle United, says former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

City lost 1-0 to an Alexander Isak goal at St James' Park despite dominating the first half.

A City team showing seven changes from the weekend failed to control the game after the break to the same degree, though, and a largely second-string Newcastle side progressed to the fourth round.

"Pep will be angry, maybe a little bit with himself and some of the players – the game was there for them in the first half," Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Deep down inside he will be fizzing and he will use that as motivation going forward.

"City and Pep might think it is one that has got away, such was the dominance in the first half - but the subs came on and didn’t really create a lot in the second half.

"Manchester City didn’t have that weight of pressure that you expect after going a goal behind. Newcastle defended their box pretty well.

"Sometimes you can lose that momentum and the momentum was with Newcastle after half time. They were really aggressive and very fast in the second half and that was a statement win for Newcastle."

