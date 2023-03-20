We asked for your views on Saturday's FA Cup game between Manchester City and Burnley.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City fans

Andy: Burnley played bravely but will now be better prepared for the reality of playing in the Premier League next season. City are currently on fire and it's a shame there is an international break. De Bruyne is back to his best - the Alvarez assist was unreal! Haaland is working harder and is reaping the rewards. It's going to be an exciting finale!

SMLD: I was expecting a close game and it was close for the first 30 minutes. It was great to see the team playing so well and converting their chances as not doing that has been a great frustration this season. A bit conflicted now, though, as we love Vinnie and didn’t want him to be on the end of a thumping.

Andy: City were in complete control, once Haaland made the breakthrough I never once felt troubled by Burnley.

Darren: Nice to see Vincent Kompany back. Burnley may have been dismantled but it's a valuable learning process for his team.