PGMOL admit Luis Diaz offside decision was wrong

Refereeing body, the PGMOL have released a statement admitting that the decision to disallow Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's goal for offside during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham was wrong.

The goal came after Curtis Jones had been sent-off - for the first of the Reds' two red cards - but before Son Heung-Min scored to give Spurs a 1-0 lead.

The statements reads:

PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool.

The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene.

PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.