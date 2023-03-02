Why heavy defeats give Robinson hope against Celtic

A glance at the scoreline gave the impression of a “massacre”, but St Mirren’s Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic has fuelled Stephen Robinson’s belief for the latest attempt to stun the champions.

While St Mirren’s famous 2-0 home victory over Ange Postecoglou’s men almost six months ago remains the benchmark, Robinson takes plenty of encouragement from ensuing heavy defeats – 4-0 in the league and 5-1 in the cup – for Sunday’s Premiership tussle.

St Mirren are the only Scottish side this season to have beaten Celtic, who hold a nine-point lead at the Premiership summit and lifted the Viaplay Cup last weekend.

"The scoreline in the last game reflects that it was a massacre of sorts but it wasn't,” said Buddies manager Robinson.

"For 76 minutes we were very competitive and were 1-0 down and then went down to 10 men.

"We pressed them really well and took the ball off them at times and we were right at the top of our game for that period of time, the same as with the game at home.

"The players played right at the top of their game and deserved their win and they have to do the exact same again.

"It has been three games where we have caused them problems, three games where it has been very tight and sometimes it has been incredible play and great finishing that has beat us because they are very clinical.

"The last two matches, we haven't got the results that we maybe could have done. We did in the first game but you need everything to go your way."