'Robson faces serious summer refurbishment of Dons squad'

If you are walking down Aberdeen’s King Street this week you may still be able to hear the roar that greeted both goals and the full-time whistle on Sunday as the Dons finally got the better of Rangers at Pittodrie for the first time since 2016.

The stadium has seen better days both structurally and on the pitch, but it has seldom been noisier in recent years as the reborn team picked up a crucial three points in the battle for the Premiership’s third place.

It now seems inevitable that Barry Robson will be handed the reins on a full-time basis and if he is, he will want his assistant Steve Agnew to be part of that set-up with Liam Fox now also on board. It’s not beyond possible that an announcement to that effect comes sooner rather than later.

While Robson’s players still have plenty work to do to secure a first top-three finish in five years, those with an eye on next season and beyond may be slightly concerned given a big chunk of the team that has won seven successive matches is not contracted beyond the summer.

No fewer than eight of the squad are on loan, including Liam Scales, captain Graeme Shinnie and Mattie Pollock, with the futures of Ross McCrorie and Connor Barron looking like being away from Pittodrie.

There are also probable bids afoot for their joint-top scorers Bojan Miovski and Duk. There may be some serious refurbishment required by Robson or whoever gets the job.

However, it seems implausible that Robson won’t get it. The contrast between now and where the team were when it slumped off the pitch in disgrace at Easter Road in January is stark and barely believable. The side that is racking up the wins now is the embodiment of what their manager was like as a player.

Chairman Dave Cormack may have to act swiftly as the 44-year-old will surely be interesting clubs elsewhere with his heroics in the Granite City.