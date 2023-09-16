Analysis: West Ham 1-3 Man City

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

West Ham had just 22% possession when they beat Brighton at Amex Stadium last month, and for a while it looked as though they might secure another famous victory here despite having their backs to the wall for the majority of the first half.

After weathering an early City storm, they took the lead following a beautifully executed counter-attack that was expertly finished off by James Ward-Prowse.

Had they come through the early stages of the second half unscathed, David Moyes' side would have been well-placed to preserve their unbeaten start to the campaign - but it was not to be.

Their narrow lead was wiped out just 43 seconds after the interval, before late goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland earned City a hard-fought victory.

The Hammers have had an excellent start to the 2023/24 season, but this was a step too far for Moyes and his players.