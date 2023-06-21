Kennedy returns to Kilmarnock 'home' after Aberdeen exit

Matty Kennedy says he feels like he is back home after rejoining Kilmarnock after leaving Aberdeen - more than 10 years since exiting for Everton.

The 28-year-old winger has signed a three-year contract.

"This is obviously my home team and I remember feeling at home here - I've got great memories here," he told Kilmarnock's website.

"I've always wanted to come back at some point. A big reason is that it's my team. I do love the club."

He becomes Kilmarnock's third signing of the day after the arrival of

Kennedy had only made 14 first-team appearances by the time he left for Goodison Park and has since played for Tranmere Rovers, Milton Keynes Dons, Hibernian, Cardiff City, Port Vale, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and St Johnstone.

He made 29 appearances least season for Aberdeen, where he previously played under Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.

Following loan spells and a permanent move to Cardiff City, the winger returned North of the border with St Johnstone in 2018. Now a Northern Ireland international, the 28-year-old reunites with former manager Derek McInnes, who he worked under at Aberdeen.

"I loved working with the manager at Aberdeen," Kennedy added. "He's been absolutely brilliant with me."