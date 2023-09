St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is back in training after an ankle injury and will be assessed ahead of the visit of his former club.

Jaiyesimi (hamstring) is a doubt while Drey Wright (calf) is unlikely to return and Sven Sprangler is awaiting work permit clearance. Ali Crawford (calf), Ross Sinclair (broken arm) and Callum Booth (back) remain out.

Rangers midfielders Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell will miss the trip with knee injuries.