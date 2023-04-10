Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer says the Magpies recovered well from a "terrible VAR decision" to secure a 2-1 win away at Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast, Shearer said: "First-half was poor, terrible decision for the second penalty from the officials and VAR. What on earth they're doing again I don't know, it was an awful mistake.

"I was raging myself, another one that VAR got wrong but very much like they did at Nottingham Forest Newcastle put it to one side and came back with a massive three points.

"It was a poor performance in the first half, Newcastle looked tired physically and mentally - understandable after what they've been through - but the changes he made at half-time they worked a treat. More energy, another person up front in Wilson, another threat there and they worked to get the three points.

"They had to work hard for it but they deserved it in the end."

Did you know?

Newcastle have now won exactly 100 Premier League points under Eddie Howe (P56 W28 D16 L12). Only Kevin Keegan in October 1994 (51 games) has needed fewer games to reach 100 points with the Magpies in the competition.

