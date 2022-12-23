Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's match against Manchester United.

Here are the key lines from the Nottingham Forest boss:

With Dean Henderson being unable to feature against his parent club, Cooper said: "We have more than capable lads."

He is hopeful Wayne Hennessey will be fit and available for selection.

On Jesse Lingard's Old Trafford return, he said: "Jesse has experience, he’s played in big occasions before and he’ll know that the best thing to do is to concentrate on the football."

When asked if he thinks Forest have benefited from the World Cup break, he said: "We hope. The reality is we don’t know."

Cooper was asked about the January transfer window and said: "Just because we had a busy summer transfer window doesn’t mean we can’t do anything in this window."

He said Erik ten Hag's side are "obviously a very good team and a dangerous opponent".

On the importance of returning to Premier League action with a win, he added: "We will take it step by step, game by game, we never look too far ahead."

