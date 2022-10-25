'Goodwin's formation tweak reaping rewards and rare away win'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

A win on the road, at last!

For the first time since December 2020, the Dons finally managed to pick up three points at a venue that that isn’t Pittodrie, McDiarmid Park or the Tony Macaroni to cap off a fine week for Jim Goodwin’s men after booking a spot at Hampden in the League Cup semi-finals and seeing off Hearts the week prior.

A fine pair of goals from Bojan Miovski and Duk capped a decent all-round performance against Motherwell by the men in white and the Dons, along with St Johnstone, were the early beneficiaries of the introduction of VAR.

Without it, Miovski’s delightful chipped finish over Liam Kelly would have been wrongly ruled out for offside and the game takes on an entirely different look.

Credit has to go to Jim Goodwin for the change in shape since the 4-0 defeat at United.

The 3-5-2 system allows captain Anthony Stewart to focus on defending while having the legs and footballing nous of Liam Scales and Ross McCrorie flanking him.

The reintroduction of Connor Barron alongside Leighton Clarkson and the excellent Ylber Ramadani provides the team with a fluid and potent threat from the midfield area as they look to feed Miovski and Duk – probably the most in-form and dangerous strike force in the top flight at the moment.

With the Dons up to third in the table now and with a League Cup semi-final to look forward to, there’s a marked improvement in the mood of the support since the debacle at Tannadice.

The Dons travel to Ibrox on Saturday full of belief that they can add to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s woes and close the gap on second spot.