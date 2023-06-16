We asked for your views on Wolves' 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Rob: It's certainly an intriguing start. There are no "easy" games in the Premier League, but I think starting against Man Utd and Brighton isn't the simplest to navigate. I just hope we've picked some points up before Liverpool in September.

Anne: Why are we always away for the first and last match of the season?

Martin: Last match of the season away, again!