Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly believes Arsenal have answered some questions with Sunday's victory at Everton.

Their first win at Goodison Park since Arsene Wenger left the club ensured Arsenal stayed within two points of leaders Manchester City in the early Premier League table.

Having lost there last season, Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast this was a statement result.

"There will be big questions asked of Arsenal this season," he said. "For the past two years, they have had a bit of a capitulation but will they be stronger this year?

"Can they put teams to the sword? Against Everton, they did it without really breaking sweat, were clinical when they needed to be and found a way to win.

"They will face teams playing in low blocks, that are hard to break down and it is about having moments of quality. [This win] showed huge progress for Arsenal."

Former City full-back Nedum Ohuoha agreed, saying the result will only increase boss Mikel Arteta's confidence in his players.

"To get the win and have the belief to see it through, it does feel big," he said. "Arteta has so much belief now in his team and he will feel they can win every game."

